One Star Trek Explosion Plagued William Shatner With A Lifelong Hearing Issue

Even non-Trekkies likely know the "Star Trek" episode "Arena" (first aired January 19, 1967). That's the episode wherein Captain Kirk (William Shatner) is chosen by a godlike alien species to go to Vasquez Rocks in California — I mean a distant alien world called Cestus III — to fight a lizard-like alien called a Gorn. The Gorn captain was voiced by Ted Cassidy and played by stunt performers Bobby Clark, Gary Combs, and Bill Blackburn. The fight between Kirk and the Gorn is notoriously cheesy, with the two performers making awkward and slow movements that are about as thrilling as watching two people wrestle with shopping carts at their local grocery store.

In order to best the Gorn in combat, Kirk must employ some long-forgotten geological knowledge, creating flash powder and explosions from compounds in the local rocks. He constructs a rudimentary mortar cannon out of a bamboo shoot and manages to blast his foe with loose diamond pebbles he finds on the ground — a clever solution that nearly kills the Gorn. Kirk, luckily, keeps his wits about him and doesn't move in to murder his foe, shouting instead that he will not be forced to deal a death blow by some faraway aliens who are clearly manipulating him and his reptilian counterpart.

Ever since that episode, Shatner has suffered a mild case of tinnitus. Evidently, being right next to a mini mortar explosion is enough to leave one's ears permanently damaged. Tinnitus, for those unfamiliar, is a persistent ringing in the ears, usually brought on by disease or injury. Shatner has gone on the record about his tinnitus, a condition that, in his old age, has become chronic.