Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Gorn Were Designed To Leave One Key Question Unanswered

Did you know that the Gorn have lips?

Evidence presented in the 1967 "Star Trek" episode "Arena" might stand counter to that assertion, as the mask worn by (alternately) Bobby Clark, Gary Combs, and Bill Blackburn didn't have an articulated jaw or mouth. Indeed, the Gorn mask has been widely giggled at by Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike. The fight between the Gorn captain and Captain Kirk (William Shatner) is usually considered broadly campy, what with its stiffness and slowness.

But the Gorn — an aggressive reptilian species — actually do speak their own language. In "Arena," the Gorn captain (voiced by Ted Cassidy) spoke to Captain Kirk using a miniature, hand-held translation device. He explained that the Federation had set up a colony on Cestus III, which was unknowingly a Gorn world. The Gorn, rather than negotiate or file a complaint, merely laid waste to the colony and killed everyone living there. The Gorn wouldn't be seen again until an episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise," wherein they were visualized with some pretty terrible CGI.

The Gorn have also served as a recurring villain on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and the makers of that show have been incredibly ginger about how much they wanted to reveal. In "Arena," the Gorn were presented as having never really been seen before. "Strange New Worlds" is set a few years before "Star Trek," so the series has to maintain an element of mystery. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, the co-founder of Legacy Effects, J. Alan Scott, talked about visualizing the Gorn in a modern milieu, and just how much he and his fellow technicians were permitted to show the mysterious monsters.