Star Trek's Best Era Of TV Shows, According To Rotten Tomatoes

If there's one things Trekkies love to do, it's have heated debates about "Star Trek." Get five or six Trekkies in a room, and you'll soon find them arguing over which captain is the best, which Enterprise looks the coolest, or which "Star Trek" series had the best writing. Heck, many Trekkies will even argue over the core tenets of the franchise, debating how utopian it actually is. Gloriously, no conclusions will be reached. Tempers will flare, harsh words will be swapped, and no one will emerge a victor. And yet, through these debates, new friendships form, and everyone has a chance to consider new viewpoints on the sci-fi series they have devoted themselves to.

Which "Star Trek" series is the best? That question may never be answered. After all, there are 12 extant "Trek" shows to choose from. 13, if you count "Very Short Treks" as its own entity, and 14 if you want to jump ahead and include the still-in-production "Starfleet Academy."

(The correct answer, by the way, is "Star Trek: The Next Generation." That's a fact. Begin debate.)

One can, however, get a general line on the quality of "Star Trek" by looking at reviews. Thanks to Rotten Tomatoes, modern audiences have been able to cull a percentage of "positive" and "negative" reviews of TV shows, giving every "Star Trek" series a seemingly objective approval rating (although, to be clear, you should never rely solely on Rotten Tomatoes). And judging by the approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, one can ostensibly suss out what the best "Star Trek" shows are, and, even more generally, when the best "Star Trek" shows came out.

By that measure, three of the five best-reviewed "Star Trek" shows were released after 2017, when the franchise moved to the then-new CBS All Access streaming service, later known as Paramount+. Overall, the newer Trek shows are higher-rated than the classics, meaning that the best era of the show is the most recent one.