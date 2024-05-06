Star Trek's Top Exec Has One Strict Rule For Any Future Shows

Since 2015, screenwriter and producer Alex Kurtzman has been the head honcho of "Star Trek" over at Paramount. Although Bryan Fuller came up with the initial idea for the streaming era's inaugural "Star Trek" series "Star Trek: Discovery," which debuted in 2017, it was Kurtzman who completely reworked the show from its origins, hence launching Paramount+ as an all-our-eggs-in-the-"Star"-"Trek"-franchise's-basket service. Kurtzman served as executive producer on all five "Star Trek" shows that began after "Discovery," including the now-concluded "Star Trek: Short Treks" and "Star Trek: Picard," as well as the soon-to-be-concluded "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Also soon to conclude is "Discovery" itself, which is currently partway through its fifth and final season.

As of this writing, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is the only series that hasn't been definitively canceled, while the "Section 31" TV film has yet to stream. Also in the works is a "Starfleet Academy" series that is still in the early days of its production. Given the financial woes over at Paramount and the destruction wrought by the Streaming Wars, the future of "Star Trek" will most certainly be modest, if not downright austere. Apologies to the people who eagerly wanted to see the proposed "Star Trek: Legacy," a hyped potential spinoff from "Picard." That series will likely never be made.

On the "Star Trek" recap chat show "The Ready Room," hosted by Wil Wheaton, Kurtzman was asked about the future of "Star Trek," and the exec was, perhaps predictably, diplomatic. He couldn't very well say that that franchise was on fire, or that Paramount was actively taking a step back from one of its most lucrative properties, but he did say that he would follow a strict rule for any new "Star Trek" shows: there needs to be something to say.