A staple of the "Star Trek" franchise since its earliest days is its inclusion of imaginative extraterrestrial characters. Whether as members of Starfleet vessels or villains-of-the-week, the memorable presence of alien races is something that happens in every "Star Trek" movie or television series. Over the franchise's legacy, several of these major alien races have undergone substantial revisions, though their core cultures largely remain intact. Decades into its own legacy, "Star Trek" never stops adding new alien civilizations to its growing expansive canon.

Just like favorite characters, everyone has their own personal favorite "Star Trek" aliens that stand above the rest. That said, there are a handful of alien races in the franchise that have become particularly essential and enduring to the "Star Trek" mythos. And then there are other aliens that earned a spot on this list because they're just plain cool. Here are the 15 best "Star Trek" alien races that appeared throughout the franchise's extensive history.