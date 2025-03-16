Brent Spiner Thinks One Star Trek: TNG Star Completely Changed The Show

Many Trekkies will be able to tell you that the first two seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" were somewhat rocky. The story goes that, during those first two years, show creator Gene Roddenberry wanted to assert total control over the series, a reaction to his having been booted from the "Star Trek" feature films several years before. Roddenberry, however, butted heads with other producers on "Next Generation." It seems that he and other producers were re-writing scripts at the last minute, with Gene's personal lawyer, Leonard Maizlish, sometimes writings drafts in secret. Roddenberry was also hellbent on enforcing a strict narrative rule forbidding interpersonal conflict between the show's main characters. The show's other writers hated this rule, as interpersonal conflict, they felt, was the fastest path to drama and story.

Even during these rocky seasons, however, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" started to become a hit. Many Trekkies were eager to see an all-new U.S.S. Enterprise populated by a cast of fascinating characters. Some of the episodes were legitimately great. The second season introduced such vital "Star Trek" elements as the Borg, the episode "The Measure of a Man," and, perhaps surprising everyone, Guinan, a character played by Whoopi Goldberg.

Guinan served as a bartender on the Enterprise's lounge, Ten-Forward. She mixed drinks, doled out wisdom, and acted as a freelance psychiatrist for the crew. She was also a confidant for Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), an old friend. For many, the appearance of Guinan — or more importantly, Whoopi Goldberg — on "Star Trek" lent an air of legitimacy to the series.

This was certainly the view of Data actor Brent Spiner, who was interviewed for Pete Homstrom's book "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek," and he said that Godlberg's involvement on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" changed the trajectory of the show's popularity. It was an upward swing from then on.