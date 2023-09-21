Lower Decks Is Finally Casting Light On Star Trek's Most Mysterious Species

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4, episode 4, titled "Something Borrowed, Something Green," takes place largely on the Orion homeworld, the place where Lieutenant D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) hails from. She is there to attend the wedding of her sister D'Erica but also to face the familial legacy she deliberately left behind when she joined Starfleet. The episode features a lot of lingering sororal resentment and multiple mysterious, violent, sexy figures from Tendi's past.

More important to Trekkies, however, are the numerous details about Orion life. "Something Borrowed" is the first time we've really had a good look at the Orions and what they're like in their element.

Orions, of course, first appeared on "Star Trek" as early as the "Original Series" pilot, "The Cage," when Captain Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) was seduced by a green-skinned woman at a Roman-style orgy. Perhaps the green makeup was too expensive, though, as Orions rarely appeared in "The Original Series" beyond that. In "Journey to Babel" (November 17, 1967), an Orion came to a diplomatic summit, but they were disguised as an Andorian. Yvonne Craig also played an asylum-bound Andorian woman in "Whom Gods Destroy" (January 3, 1969). Orions similarly appeared on two episodes of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," including "The Pirates of Orion" (September 7, 1974), which firmly established the species as one of space plunderers.

After that, the species was entirely eschewed for decades. Orions would be absent from "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Voyager" altogether. They wouldn't show up again until the fourth season of "Enterprise" in 2004.

Because of this 40-year absence from our screens, Orions have remained a question mark. "Lower Decks" season 4 has finally stepped in to answer some questions.