Star Trek: Lower Decks And T'Lyn: Everything To Remember About The Newest Crew Member

When this episode first aired, T'Lyn's plot felt like a running joke about how subdued Vulcans are as a rule, as T'Lyn's superiors respond to her measured comments as if she's throwing a tantrum. Now that we know she's set to become a main character, though, we can learn a lot about her from looking back at "wej Duj." It's clear that T'Lyn's curiosity drives her, as she openly expresses her displeasure with a system that forces her to follow rules that limit her own learning. "Logic is the beginning of wisdom, not the end," she says, and it's a quote that we've heard before — from Spock himself.

For some reason, T'Lyn didn't actually show up in "Lower Decks" again until the third season finale, when Tendi learned she'd be working alongside the Vulcan as a fellow science officer. T'Lyn seemed to be new to the Cerritos at the time, so we haven't yet learned about what she was up to during season 3, but it's obvious that she and Tendi are the same type of spirited, curiosity-driven geek. Perhaps T'Lyn just joined the Lower Deckers now because the show wanted the chance to get a Vulcan in the mix, or perhaps she'll shake up the core group's dynamic in a major way. Regardless, if T'Lyn wants to be able to break the rules to make the world a better place, she's certainly come to the right place.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" stream Thursdays on Paramount+.