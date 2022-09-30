Playing Kira Nerys On Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Changed Nana Visitor [Exclusive]

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Hear All, Trust Nothing," the U.S.S. Cerritos visits Deep Space Nine, the space station featured in the 1993 "Star Trek" series of the same name. The last audiences had seen of the station was in the final episode of "Deep Space Nine," which aired in 1999. In the timeline of "Star Trek," however, only about seven or eight years had passed since that episode ("DS9" left off in 2375 and "Lower Decks" is currently in 2382 or 2383), meaning the station would look more or less familiar to fans. The Promenade is still in business, Morn is still drinking at Quark's, and some familiar characters are still living there. Returning to reprise their roles are Armin Shimerman as Quark and Nana Visitor as Col. Kira Nerys.

Col. Kira, like so much of "Deep Space Nine," was a unique creation in "Star Trek." She was not a Starfleet officer and had no impulses toward protocol the way the relatively upright characters on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" did. Kira was a Bajoran whose planet had been left in ruins by the violent Cardassian military occupation. Kira, during said occupation, committed many violent acts of terrorism as a resistance fighter. She now served as the second in command on Deep Space Nine, eager to aid her planet's reconstruction.

Kira, however, was the opposite of a Starfleet diplomat, and hated the emerging opportunistic Bajoran theocracy. She hated a lot things. Kira was gruff, annoyed, forthright, determined.

/Film's Danielle Ryan was able to interview Visitor recently, and she admitted that seven seasons playing Kira transformed her. Indeed, Kira altered Visitor's brain chemistry.