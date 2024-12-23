The Real-Life Genius Who Helped Create Star Trek's Klingon Language

Okrand explained that Klingon was first spoken in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" and that he used that handful of lines as the basis for what would eventually become the Klingon language. (According to Okrand, the lines in "The Motion Picture" were created by actor James Doohan, who played Scotty, making him the original creator of the sound of Klingon.) Okrand used the "sounds and syllables" from that first film to create a "skeleton" of the language, then he fleshed it out using a set of basic rules. It had to contain all of the sounds from "The Motion Picture," sound non-English, be guttural, as that's what was in the script, and be learnable for the English actors. He started with what they needed for "The Search for Spock" and then later added more, even publishing a full Klingon dictionary. At this point, Okrand has created enough of a Klingon language to actually be fluent, and there are others who can speak the language as if it were say, Spanish or German.

Though Klingons had appeared in "Star Trek" previously as villains, "The Search for Spock" was one of the first times they got extended screen time. The Klingon captain, Kruge, was played by Christopher Lloyd of "Back to the Future" fame, almost unrecognizable in his makeup, and it was up to him to really get the pronunciation of the new and improved Klingon correct. So, how did he do? According to Okrand, he nailed it.