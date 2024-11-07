Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Breaks Format To Deliver A Story Fans Have Wanted For Years

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 5.

One of the many wonderful things about the "Star Trek" franchise is that there are plenty of different little sub-fandoms to dig into. There are Trekkies who can tell you everything there is to know about all of the most important Starfleet ships and the difference between their warp cores and nacelles. Elsewhere, there are fans who not only have a deep love of the Federation and its many captains, but who can also argue about how Kirk really "beat" the Kobayashi Maru all day. And then there are fans like me, who really freaking love the Alpha Quadrant's most violent and drunken alien species: the Klingons.

The Klingons have undergone some serious changes in the "Star Trek" universe over the years, both in appearance and characterization, but have consistently been a civilization bound by a number of antiquated rules and codes that they believe help them to be the best warriors possible. There is a lot of lore to dig into if you're a fan of all things Klingon, but until now, there hasn't really been a good look into what Klingon life is like outside of wartime. Our best glimpse into the Klingon world so far has been through Worf (Michael Dorn), a Klingon raised by humans who serves in Starfleet, so there haven't really been many opportunities to just see Klingons in their own element.

In the fourth episode of its fifth and final season, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" gives Klingon fans something they've been clamoring for: a good look at Klingon culture, with some fun tidbits to chew on about its complex society. There are also plenty of great little references and Easter eggs, too, making the episode truly a Klingon fan's delight.