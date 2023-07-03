Star Trek: The 12 Most Important Ships In Federation History, Ranked

The "Star Trek" franchise, for more than 55 years, has defined mainstream science fiction in the United States with its utopian vision of the future. Created by Gene Roddenberry, "Star Trek" — which spans numerous television series and feature films — follows the United Federation of Planets and its spacefaring force Starfleet as they explore the galaxy. Boasting a wide armada of unique vessels to keep the peace and invite other civilizations into its ranks, Starfleet's starships have taken on a fan-favorite legacy of their own. Capable of traveling faster than the speed of light, these starships also are equipped with weaponry to take on the most fearsome threats in the cosmos.

Check out this comprehensive ranking of the 12 most important starships in Federation history throughout the "Star Trek" franchise. The ranking — not based on the quality of the shows or movies, and certainly not their penchant for action – addresses their place in making the Federation what it is in-universe.