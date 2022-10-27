Star Trek: Lower Decks Revives A Classic Trek Trope, Just In Time For The Season Finale

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

In the last episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the U.S.S. Cerritos found themselves under attack by a small armada of Breen warships. The California-class vessel was severely outmatched, and was at risk of being destroyed when a heretofore unseen starship, the U.S.S. Aledo, swooped in, destroyed the attackers and saved the day. The Aledo, it is later revealed, was an experimental Texas-class starship that was run entirely by artificial intelligence. There was no crew on board. The Texas class was the brainchild of one Vice Admiral Buen Amigo (Carlos Alazraqui), who sought to reduce both casualties and any human error in Starfleet by essentially replacing its officers with drones.

As any good Trekkie knows, creating an artificially intelligent machine is an enormous can of worms on "Star Trek," and giving both A.I. and weapons to a drone is asking for trouble. As is revealed in "The Stars at Night," deep in the heart of Texas-class vessels resides a computational error that makes their emotional matrix unstable. Eventually, the three robotic ships open fire on a Federation Starbase, killing hundreds. It takes the combined efforts of Starfleet's entire California class — the U.S.S. Culver City! The U.S.S. Santa Monica! The Carlsbad! The Merced! — to take out the Aledo, the Dallas, and the Corpus Christie. As the old saying goes, don't mess with California.

Vice Admiral Buen Amigo is killed in the battle, hoisted by his own petard. As it so happens, Buen Amigo is only the most recent example of "evil Admirals" in "Star Trek." Indeed, the trope of goes back many years.