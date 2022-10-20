Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Dawnn Lewis On Playing A Starfleet Captain Who Cares Too Much [Exclusive Interview]

I've asked some of the other "Lower Decks" folks this, but I'm going to ask you too. I feel like with "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds," it feels like we're really back in that golden era of "Star Trek" that we were in the '90s all over again. Why do you think "Star Trek" is really resonating with people again?

Honestly, I think in the world today, we are given more and more in the face reasons and opportunities to see each other as human beings and what each person, what each culture, what each race, what each nationality brings to the table. Whether it's because of the growth of broader TV coverage, or internet coverage, or immediate information gathering, we see each other more.

And as more and more groups speak up to be identified, to be acknowledged, to be respected, it calls everyone else to say, "Okay, I did not even know you existed before. I did not know you felt that way before. Let me take a step back, pause, and see or do what I can to try to understand." Or, unfortunately, "Even though I see you, I refuse to understand, because my opinion is more important than your reality." And I think that's where we are.

So our show that comes and searches the galaxy for different planets, different cultures, different races, and finding ways to speak to each other, encourage each other, work with each other, I really think mirrors where we are in the world today. There's no one way to see anything. And our shows, the "Star Trek" universe and franchise, each of these series takes their own perspective on, "How do we see and engage with each other better, as different as we are?" And I think the world needs to see that, even if it's in a dramatized version, I think the world needs to see that. They see themselves more in it now. They don't consider them "other." They don't consider others as "other."

They say like, "Thank you for the information." More often than not, I find people saying, "Thank you for the information," while there are still some who refuse to receive the information and it's more important for them to spew their rhetoric. And it's like, "Okay." But we just keep needing to put these messages out there of "How do we see and engage better with each other?"

