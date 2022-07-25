Dawnn Lewis' Star Trek: Lower Decks Audition Was A Combination Of Kirk And Sisko [Comic-Con]

Dawnn Lewis went on to share she wasn't just inspired by Kirk and Sisko. She also talked about how Lt. Nyota Uhura was a huge inspiration for her as well. That's why her good friend and "Star Trek: The Original Series" star Nichelle Nichols ended up being one of the first calls she made after getting cast as Captain Freeman once she told her brothers. She continued:

"To see this amazingly beautiful, gifted, smart, could-handle-herself woman of color in outer space doing her best to be excellent and everybody respecting her for it. When I grew up and got to actually meet her, I literally cried and couldn't stop. We have since become friends ... so the first thing I thought of after calling my brothers was to call Nichelle. I said, 'You will not believe what just happened to me ... She was excellent and amazing for me and now I get to be in this world as a captain, as a woman, and as a woman of color."

This is exactly why it's so important to see yourself represented in the media you consume. Seeing someone that looks like them in a movie or on a TV show can mean so much to a fan and inspire them as they grow up into the person they're meant to be. Of course, Lewis certainly gets to take that to the next level as she has become friends with her idol. The thought of how exciting the call must have been for both women is so joyful. Now, Captain Freeman can be an inspiration to a whole new generation of "Star Trek" fans, just like Lt. Uhura was for Lewis.

The new season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" premieres on Paramount+ on August 25, 2022.