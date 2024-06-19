Michael Dorn Wrote An Entire Pilot For A Star Trek Worf Spin-Off

Unless one counts Majel Barrett's voice appearances as the computer on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Michael Dorn has appeared in more "Star Trek" episodes and movies than any other actor. He appeared in 174 episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (that's all but two of them), 98 episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," five of the "Star Trek" movies, and nine episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." Clearly, there's something about the character that "Star Trek" writers like, otherwise they wouldn't keep writing stories for him.

In "What You Leave Behind" (May 31, 1999), the final episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Worf was given an ambassadorship, serving as the liaison between the Federation and Qo'noS, the Klingon homeworld. Worf had always been a character torn between his Klingon heritage and his human upbringing, so it was perfectly appropriate for his ultimate fate to be commuting between Qo'noS and Earth. Worf also appeared in the 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis," seen attending the wedding of Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi (Marina Sirtis).

Worf was absent from "Star Trek" after that until the third season of "Star Trek: Picard" in 2023. In that series, Worf had left his position as ambassador, having taken a "subcontractor" position with Starfleet Intelligence, plying his eye for crime to track down criminals and other ne'er-do-wells. For 21 years, Trekkies didn't know what Worf was up to.

Dorn, perhaps more than anyone, was eager to explore what Worf was doing after "Nemesis" and even went so far as to write a pilot episode for a Klingon-centric TV series starring his character. He talked about his pilot episode in a 2021 interview with TrekMovie. His idea was actually very detailed and well thought out.