A Short History Of Klingon Bloodwine In The Star Trek Universe

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Klingons have one of the most interesting cultures in "Star Trek," and like many cultures, theirs has a heavy emphasis on food and drink, particularly bloodwine. Bloodwine has been the Klingon beverage of choice for as long as there have been Klingons in "Star Trek," (unless you're Michael Dorn's Worf, of course, and you prefer prune juice), but it's still a tiny bit mysterious to non-Klingon drinkers and it apparently packs quite a punch.

In the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," both La'an (Christina Chong) and Spock (Ethan Peck) drink bloodwine in order to appeal to the Klingons for diplomatic reasons, with some pretty entertaining results. But what is bloodwine, exactly? Is it simply that — wine made from blood? And how strong is it? Turns out, "Star Trek" episodes throughout the franchise have answered most (if not all) of fans' questions about the beloved alien beverage.

According to the 1999 official "Star Trek" cookbook, bloodwine is made with fermented blood and sugar. That makes it closer to bloodrum, really, which explains why it is notoriously strong. The drink has been a part of "Star Trek" lore for decades, so let's dig into the history of this potent potable and try to figure out why some non-Klingons seem to love it and others don't fare as well.