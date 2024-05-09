Star Trek: Discovery Reaches Into Deep Space Nine To Make The Breen Scary Again

Shields up! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Discovery."

Everything old will eventually become new again. Of all the various traditions and tropes upheld by "Star Trek" over the decades, perhaps none ring quite as true as that maxim. Don't believe me? Well, in just the last few weeks alone, this final season of "Discovery" has circled back to one of the most famous episodes of "The Original Series" ever made, gone out of its way to pick up a loose plot thread from "The Next Generation," and even drop the biggest reveal of them all: The Breen are back and as deadly as ever. For such a forward-looking enterprise (pun insufferably intended), there's no doubting the fact that the past has always played an integral role in the beloved sci-fi series.

This week's episode of "Discovery" does nothing to contradict that ongoing trend ... but, in this case, it'd be a mistake to confuse nostalgia with navel gazing. While episode 5 finally gave us a look beneath the helmets of the franchise's most mysterious villains, episode 7 (titled "Erigah") goes even further and makes established canon feel frighteningly relevant. For the first time since "Deep Space Nine" and its galaxy-spanning Dominion War, "Star Trek" finally gives us a reason to fear the Breen all over again.