Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Reveals Grotesque New Details About The Gorn

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are mindful of "Star Trek" canon. They have to be, since this is a prequel series that must lead into "Star Trek: The Original Series." At the same time, Goldsman has admitted that "Strange New Worlds" sometimes looks at canon as more of a loose guideline. The writers aren't out to change too much, but "ultimately, story wins."

The loose canon is most apparent in how "Strange New Worlds" has been handling the aliens known as the Gorn. Introduced in classic "Star Trek" episode "Arena," the Gorn are an aggressive reptilian race that destroys a Federation outpost. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) is forced into a one-on-one trial by combat with the Gorn ship's captain (Bill Blackburn & Bobby Clark, voice by Ted Cassidy).

In "Arena," the Enterprise crew were unfamiliar with the Gorn; the episode's events were inferred to be first contact. But "Strange New Worlds" retcons this. In this show, the Gorn are mostly isolationist but they are feared raiders, and Starfleet has sometimes run afoul of them. Admittedly, "Strange New Worlds" has been keeping actual contact between Starfleet and the Gorn to a minimum. In their first appearance this series, "Memento Mori," the Gorn themselves weren't seen, only their ships.

The Gorn are also reimagined as much more monstrous. They reproduce like Xenomorphs from "Alien," i.e. implanting larvae into living beings, which then erupt from and kill their live incubators from the inside out. This technically allows the arc of "Arena," in which Starfleet recognizes the Gorn as not monsters but another culture to understand, to still play out, but it is shaky.

The "Strange New Worlds" season 2 finale, "Hegemony," ended with several main characters — La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Dr. Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) — being abducted by the Gorn. The show may have been holding back on the Gorn so far, but the season 3 premiere, "Hegemony, Part II," was unavoidably going to have to show the inside of a Gorn ship ... and that look inside reveals something even more disgusting than reproduction by chestburster.