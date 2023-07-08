How Strange New Worlds' Writers Define Star Trek 'Canon'

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a prequel, which means that by definition it operates under storytelling constraints. The season 1 finale, "A Quality of Mercy," re-enacted the classic "Original Series" episode "Balance of Terror," all to show why things must proceed as the audience knows they do.

We've talked before about how "Strange New Worlds" uses a loose approach to canon, but even if the minor details don't always add up, the bigger picture ones have to. According to co-creator/showrunner Akiva Goldsman, the "Strange New Worlds" writers' room isn't just winging it when it comes to canon either. Speaking to Collider, Goldsman and his show-running partner Henry Alonso Meyers defined their own take on "Trek" canon.

Asked if they consider "Star Trek" comics or novels canon, Goldsman gave a firm, "No." "Unless it's appeared on screen, it's technically not canon, it's secondary reference material," Goldsman explained. This makes sense since "Star Trek" is primarily a television and film franchise. Few people except Trekkies will ever read tie-in literature, so why keep yourself and your story bound to it?

Goldman added that this "onscreen" definition of canon means that "Star Trek: The Animated Series" is canon and could be considered seasons 4 and 5 of "The Original Series." This is a marked change from previous uncertainty about whether that series "counts." What did Meyers have to add?