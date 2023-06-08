Strange New Worlds' Ethan Peck Still Hears Spock's Lines In Leonard Nimoy's Voice

There are some intimidating legacy roles out there, but stepping into the Starfleet uniform of science officer Spock has to be one of the most intimidating in the universe. The role of the half-human, half-Vulcan was originated by Leonard Nimoy on the 1966 TV series "Star Trek: The Original Series," and he played the character for more than 40 years. Nimoy's final outing as Spock was in the 2009 Kelvin-verse "Star Trek" film, where he passed the torch on to Zachary Quinto, who would play Spock for all three Kelvin-verse films. The next actor to portray Spock didn't have the good fortune of getting to speak with Nimoy about the role, as the legendary actor sadly passed on a few years before he was cast on "Star Trek: Discovery," but thankfully Ethan Peck had lots of "Star Trek" to look back upon.

In the upcoming July issue of SFX Magazine, Peck revealed that a part of how he plays Spock has to do with how he "hears" the lines in his head. His internal monologue stops being his own voice and turns into that of Nimoy, so when he reads the script it's like Nimoy is reading Spock's lines to him. That's a pretty great way to get into character, and it helps make Peck a perfect half-Vulcan. There has never been a bad Spock actor, but Peck sure has a whole lot of heart.