One Of The Best Sci-Fi Video Games Of All Time Is Becoming A TV Series

The world of "Mass Effect" absolutely has enough characters and story for a TV series. Part of the games' fun is how you're always encouraged to dig into every nook and cranny of the galaxy. The games also have episodic narrative structures, especially "Mass Effect 2." That game is about Shepard recruiting a 12-person squad of mercenaries for a mission against the Reapers. You have to perform a "recruitment" mission that introduces the squadmate, and then a "loyalty mission" to ensure their dedication. If we still lived in the age of syndication, that'd be the easy blueprint for 20+ episode TV season.

The main difference will be how the story is told. "Mass Effect" is an RPG, where everything hinges on the player's choices; depending on which of two options you take, the story will go in a much different direction. For example, the game gives you the option to choose which of the many different supporting characters Shepard will romance. You might also be forced to choose to save one life over another, so only one character can carry on in the story afterwards.

Even Shepard's appearance, backstory, dialogue and gender is all up to you. If I had to guess: the TV series' Shepard will probably be a woman. The female Commander Shepard is the more beloved incarnation among the games' fans; it helps that she's played by voiceover goddess Jennifer Hale.

Beyond that, though, Shepard is a completely blank slate. You can play them as either a lawful "Paragon" or a rule breaking "Renegade." I'd have to assume the live-action Shepard will fall in the middle. The choice, though, is out of my hands this time.

No word yet on when "Mass Effect" will arrive.