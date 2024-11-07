One Of The Best Sci-Fi Video Games Of All Time Is Becoming A TV Series
Space opera video game series "Mass Effect" is officially making the jump to television. Variety reports that Amazon MGM Studios has ordered a "Mass Effect" series from writer Daniel Casey ("F9"). Executive producers include Karim Zreik of Cedar Tree Productions, Michael Gamble of "Mass Effect" owner EA (Electronic Arts), and Ari Arad (son of famous "Spider-Man" producer Avi Arad).
A "Mass Effect" TV series was first revealed to be in the works at Amazon back in 2021. Previously, there were also plans to turn the "Mass Effect" video games into a movie, but that never rose out of development hell.
It's easy to trace this news back to Amazon's recent success with adapting the "Fallout" games into a TV series. Amazon MGM Studios also recently announced a "God of War" TV series (showrun by "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica" legend Ronald D. Moore) and "Mass Effect" fits right in with these other plans. Amazon additionally produced the final three seasons of sci-fi series "The Expanse," which has a similar aesthetic to "Mass Effect." That suggests it can bring the visuals of the game to life, especially the many different alien races, from the blue-skinned Asari to the scaly reptillian Turians. (See below.)
Produced by Bioware, the core of "Mass Effect" is a trilogy of games released in 2007, 2010, and 2012. Set in 2183, humanity has become a space-faring civilization; species rely on ancient, mysterious "Mass Relays" that can help ships travel faster than light. Species in turn congregate on a massive space station called the Citadel.
The lead is Commander Shepard, captain of the human ship SSV Normandy, who assembles an eclectic squad from all over the galaxy. The first human "Spectre" (a special agent under authority of the Citadel council), Shepard falls into a plot by ancient aliens called the Reapers to annihilate all life in the galaxy.
What choices will the Mass Effect TV series make?
The world of "Mass Effect" absolutely has enough characters and story for a TV series. Part of the games' fun is how you're always encouraged to dig into every nook and cranny of the galaxy. The games also have episodic narrative structures, especially "Mass Effect 2." That game is about Shepard recruiting a 12-person squad of mercenaries for a mission against the Reapers. You have to perform a "recruitment" mission that introduces the squadmate, and then a "loyalty mission" to ensure their dedication. If we still lived in the age of syndication, that'd be the easy blueprint for 20+ episode TV season.
The main difference will be how the story is told. "Mass Effect" is an RPG, where everything hinges on the player's choices; depending on which of two options you take, the story will go in a much different direction. For example, the game gives you the option to choose which of the many different supporting characters Shepard will romance. You might also be forced to choose to save one life over another, so only one character can carry on in the story afterwards.
Even Shepard's appearance, backstory, dialogue and gender is all up to you. If I had to guess: the TV series' Shepard will probably be a woman. The female Commander Shepard is the more beloved incarnation among the games' fans; it helps that she's played by voiceover goddess Jennifer Hale.
Beyond that, though, Shepard is a completely blank slate. You can play them as either a lawful "Paragon" or a rule breaking "Renegade." I'd have to assume the live-action Shepard will fall in the middle. The choice, though, is out of my hands this time.
No word yet on when "Mass Effect" will arrive.