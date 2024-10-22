The God Of War TV Series Beams Up A Star Trek Legend As New Showrunner

As of this moment, it's not certain where Moore intends to take "God of War" as a series. He's no stranger to adapting pre-existing sci-fi/fantasy material, given his history with "Trek," "Battlestar," and "Outlander," as well as the anthology "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams." If "God of War" were being developed as a feature, it'd undoubtedly have a large focus on the game's history of hack-n-slash gameplay. Given that the 2018 "God of War" game is a more emotional and thoughtful story of a father and son (while still being ostensibly an action game with RPG elements), it's perhaps this confusion of focus that led to the "God of War" series losing its initial creative team of showrunner Rafe Judkins and executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus. Moore's work, by and large, tends to be more thoughtful and character-driven than too focused on big action setpieces, and it's possible that this changeover signals the series moving in such a direction.

That said, it's also possible that Sony/Amazon are looking to distinguish this series from another, similarly themed upcoming Netflix series: Michael Bay's "Barbaric," which by all accounts sounds like it's going to be very action-focused. Even if Moore and his team are looking to make their "God of War" with more depth than Bay's show, it can safely be said that their series will retain some modicum of the game's hard-hitting battles. Perhaps the switch in focus will bring the show in line with another video game adaptation that's been lauded for its depth, HBO Max's "The Last of Us." Whatever Moore and company end up with, the showrunner is a very good person to bet on when it comes to small-screen success. Like Kratos himself, Moore knows how to plan for the long haul. We'll see if he does it again when "God of War" hits Prime Video in the near future.