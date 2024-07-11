Michael Bay's First Netflix Show Will Star Patrick Stewart As A Demonic Talking Axe

Even though Bay hasn't made a feature film since 2022's generally well-received "Ambulance," he's not necessarily been lying around biding his time. In addition to turning up on screen in the latest "Bad Boys," he's also been working with Vault Comics on devising a new media universe created by none other than musician Post Malone. It seems that, for now, "Barbaric" will hit screens before the MaloneVerse gets underway.

The question remains, however, just how much of "Barbaric" will Bay direct himself, and what in the world will the series look like? While Platinum Dunes may be old pros at producing television at this point, Bay is staunchly uncompromising in terms of achieving his vision as a filmmaker, a method begun on his very first movie, "Bad Boys," where he went as far as spending his own money just to achieve one particular key shot.

If Bay is indeed interested and able to bring his brand of Bayhem to "Barbaric," it could end up being one of the most action-packed and exciting streaming series ever made. If he's only around for the first episode or two, as tends to happen with so many prestige series begun by auteur filmmakers, there may be a huge drop in excitement over the episodes, unless Bay manages to hire some other directors who can keep up with him.

For fans of the still-ongoing "Barbaric" comic, there's a wealth of stories to draw from, and it's not yet clear whether the series will use the comic as mere inspiration for a new story or if it'll be a direct adaptation. Stay tuned for more, and stay vigilant, Bayheads.