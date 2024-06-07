A Director Cameo Unites The Bad Boys Sequels – And It Demands A Proper Investigation

The concept of the director cameo is generally regarded as something frivolous. In stark contrast to those filmmakers who are actors (or at least aspire to be) and give themselves major roles in their own films, the director cameo typically involves a silent or otherwise minimal appearance, usually with a comedic element to it.

That's certainly the feeling of director Michael Bay, who enjoys putting himself in his own movies as a wink to both his crew and the audience. Beginning with 1998's "Armageddon," Bay tended to do a cameo either as a gag or as a dare, and wasn't shy about cutting his on-screen work out from his own movie (as he did in 2007's "Transformers"). However, as the story goes, while making 2003's "Bad Boys II" Bay originally hired a day player actor to play the part of a man driving a terrible car that Detectives Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) choose not to commandeer. When the actor didn't show on set, Bay decided to play the brief part himself.

After directing the first two "Bad Boys" films, Bay handed the directing reins over to Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, but the duo made sure to honor their predecessor by giving him a cameo role in their "Bad Boys For Life." Adil & Bilall have returned to the franchise for this year's "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," and most intriguingly, so has Bay, making another on-screen appearance in the film. All these cameos from Bay within the "Bad Boys" films thus begs the inevitable question: are there just a lot of people in Miami who happen to look like Michael Bay, or has he been playing the same character the whole time?