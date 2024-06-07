A Director Cameo Unites The Bad Boys Sequels – And It Demands A Proper Investigation
The concept of the director cameo is generally regarded as something frivolous. In stark contrast to those filmmakers who are actors (or at least aspire to be) and give themselves major roles in their own films, the director cameo typically involves a silent or otherwise minimal appearance, usually with a comedic element to it.
That's certainly the feeling of director Michael Bay, who enjoys putting himself in his own movies as a wink to both his crew and the audience. Beginning with 1998's "Armageddon," Bay tended to do a cameo either as a gag or as a dare, and wasn't shy about cutting his on-screen work out from his own movie (as he did in 2007's "Transformers"). However, as the story goes, while making 2003's "Bad Boys II" Bay originally hired a day player actor to play the part of a man driving a terrible car that Detectives Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) choose not to commandeer. When the actor didn't show on set, Bay decided to play the brief part himself.
After directing the first two "Bad Boys" films, Bay handed the directing reins over to Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, but the duo made sure to honor their predecessor by giving him a cameo role in their "Bad Boys For Life." Adil & Bilall have returned to the franchise for this year's "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," and most intriguingly, so has Bay, making another on-screen appearance in the film. All these cameos from Bay within the "Bad Boys" films thus begs the inevitable question: are there just a lot of people in Miami who happen to look like Michael Bay, or has he been playing the same character the whole time?
Point: these Bay cameos are just cameos only
It may seem strange to those readers who have grown up in a pop culture landscape rampant with ideas of cinematic universes, multiple continuities, what's considered canon and whatnot, but there used to be a time when, to borrow a phrase, a cameo was just a cameo. That's certainly how Bay's cameo in "Bad Boys II" originated, and there's certainly nothing deep to a character referred to as "Crappy Car Driver." While Bay turns up in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" as someone called "Porsche Driver," that's not to imply he's the very same driver all these years later, but merely to indicate to the audience that Adil & Bilall, Smith and Lawrence are once again paying homage to the series' mentor.
There is, indeed, a bit more resonance to Bay's appearance as "Wedding MC" in "Bad Boys For Life," but it's simply subtextual. In the role, Bay appears at the wedding of Marcus' daughter, Megan (Bianca Bethune) to the long-suffering Reggie (Dennis Mcdonald), hosting the reception and introducing Mike Lowery as "Uncle Mike." In this cameo, Bay is metafictionally handing over the reins of the series to its new directors, giving them his blessing by way of his appearance. That's all there is to it!
Counterpoint: Bay is playing the same guy in every Bad Boys movie
Not so fast, buddy. Sometimes a cameo is just a cameo, but in this instance — to borrow a phrase from another Bay franchise — there may be more than meets the eye. Sure, it may seem unlikely at first blush that "Crappy Car Driver," "Wedding MC" and "Porsche Driver" are all the same person. Yet the fact that absolutely no effort has been made to significantly alter Bay's physical appearance in these cameos could be a major clue. After all, what's the alternate explanation? Are there at least two, maybe three, identical twin men running around Miami, Florida?
How's this grab ya: after having an accidental run-in with the man Bay portrays in 2003, Mike and Marcus discover in 2020 that he happens to make his living as a professional MC, and hire him for Megan's wedding. Hosting weddings must be profitable, as this man has clearly moved up in the world by 2024, trading in his old 1988 Chevy Sprint Turbo for a spiffy new Porsche 911. If Mike and Marcus are really that prone to bringing mayhem (if not Bayhem) wherever they go in Miami, it'd be more suspicious if this man Bay portrays didn't run into the Detective duo multiple times.
Clearly, there's one way to resolve this issue: in the eventual "Bad Boys 5," Bay should once again appear driving a car that's stopped by the Bad Boys and explicitly complain that the delay will make him late to his wedding gig. Or, alternatively, we might see Bay's character working a wedding that Mike and Marcus barrel through in hot pursuit, causing Bay to dive into his Porsche for safety. Until something along those lines occurs, we'll just have to try and sleep easy, knowing that the truth is still out there.