Why Michael Bay's Immediate Response To Transformers Was A Big Fat No

Michael Bay was a decade into his film directing career when Steven Spielberg and "Transformers" beckoned. He'd established himself as a maestro of mayhem — or, as we call it now, "Bayhem." He made the $19 million budgeted "Bad Boys" look like a $75 million action extravaganza, and the $75 million budgeted "The Rock" look like one of the most expensive action movies ever made. Had Bay arrived on the scene in the 1980s, he would've been making high-style, ultra-violent shoot-em-ups with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Unfortunately, at the turn of the millennium, four-quadrant tentpole blockbusters were all the rage, which meant Bay had to stifle his R-rated urges and deliver PG-13 spectacle for maximum worldwide grosses. He delivered with "Armageddon," and, to a lesser degree, the distressingly bloodless "Pearl Harbor," which gave him carte blanche to make one of the most morally reprehensible (yet spectacularly entertaining) studio action movies of all time in "Bad Boys II." When that R-rated film grossed almost $200 million less than "Pearl Harbor," he had to rein it back in.

He did so with "The Island," a summer sci-fi tentpole that fell well short of box-office expectations. It was Bay's first commercial stumble, but one he could easily weather given his commercial track record. Still, if he wanted to make his dream pitch-black comedy about the murderous Miami weightlifters he kept talking about at press conferences, he need to consider making a can't-miss project.

It was at this point that Spielberg hit him up about directing "Transformers," and Bay, initially, wanted no part of it.