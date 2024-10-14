Ron Moore's Favorite Star Trek Episode Is A Shakespearean Classic

Ronald D. Moore is one of the most accomplished "Star Trek" writers of the "Next Generation" era. His subsequent work creating "Battlestar Galactica" (telling stories he couldn't on "Star Trek") and "For All Mankind" cement him as a king of science-fiction television writing.

While he writes in the science-fiction space, Moore prioritizes human drama over high concepts. He writes not with embarrassment towards his chosen genre but conviction that your audience will care most when your characters experience familiar struggles even if they walk around in unfamiliar settings.

So, it makes total sense that Moore has consistently called "The Conscience of the King" one of his favorite "Star Trek" episodes ever. It's a brilliant episode that kickstarts the tradition of intertwining "Star Trek" and Shakespeare. The episode title is a "Hamlet" quote, and the episode's guest players are a Shakespearean theater troupe.

Written by Barry Trivers (his only produced "Star Trek" script), "The Conscience of the King" is the 13th episode of "Star Trek" ever aired (on December 8, 1966). This might account for the episode not feeling specifically sci-fi; the show was still finding its pace about what stories to tell. The Enterprise picking up a group of actors is a story device right out of a Western (see John Ford's "Stagecoach"), fitting creator Gene Roddenberry's elevator pitch of "a wagon train to the stars."

But the troupe's leader, Anton Karidian (Arnold Moss), may be playing a part offstage as well; his identity is the episode's central mystery, and one that indeed gnaws at the conscience of Captain Kirk (William Shatner).