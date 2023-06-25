Gene Roddenberry Originally Pitched Star Trek To Studios As A 'Space Western'

As a genre, science fiction can be — and has often been — wielded to address politics, topics, and philosophies that might be difficult to get people to engage in without a fantastical coating. A hard-hitting drama about racism as it appears on Earth, for instance, requires an assertive voice and an artist with a distinct point of view. In sci-fi, however, racism can appear on an alien world in the distant future. If two species of aliens hate one another, and racism is comfortably couched in metaphor, it gives the (very human) audiences an opportunity to view hatred and bigotry from an outside point of view. Analysis is then encouraged.

The "sci-fi metaphor" approach to politics was always a major factor in Gene Roddenberry's 1966 TV series "Star Trek," a show set several hundred years in the future when humanity had ostensibly outlived its capacity for war and prejudice. Sexism still remained — Roddenberry was notoriously horny — but for the most part, "Star Trek" has come to be accepted as a utopian future. Money is gone, humanity is unified, and people now traverse the heavens in technological marvels, meeting alien civilizations and spreading peace. It was a show that venerated pacifism and preached multiculturalism. Roddenberry also did away with religion, giving people less of a reason to fight among themselves.

There was, however, a twinge of retrogressive politics in "Star Trek" that remains embedded in the franchise to this day: The concept of Manifest Destiny is exciting. It calls space "the final frontier," evoking images of European cowboys traversing the Old West. Indeed, according to the book, "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," Roddenberry initially sold "Star Trek" as a Western.