Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Made A Big Promise To Q Actor John De Lancie - And Then Broke It

The circumstances behind the creation of the character Q (John de Lancie) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" are a little shady. As previously written in the pages of /Film, show creator Gene Roddenberry may have created Q as a creative way to avoid paying a bonus to one of his longtime collaborators, D.C. Fontana. It seems that there was some wrangling behind the scenes while "Next Generation" was still in the early days of development as to whether the pilot episode, "Encounter at Farpoint," was going to be 60 minutes, 90 minutes, or a full two hours.

D.C. Fontana, the author of multiple episodes of the original "Star Trek," was eventually told that 90 minutes was the sweet spot, and she followed the instructions of various BTS bigwigs to pen a pilot of that length. The insidious part is that Fontana's contract would only pay her a bonus if she was assigned a two-hour pilot, so the 90-minute assignment would deliberately cut her out of her intended cash incentive. Roddenberry, meanwhile, had every intention of expanding the pilot himself, perhaps always intending for it to be two hours. The stuff he added was all Q-related, as he loved the idea of all-powerful trickster gods making life difficult for Starfleet captains. Roddenberry, meanwhile, received a mysterious boost in his own pay at the exact same time Fontana's bonus lapsed. Very curious indeed.

Roddenberry, however, did love the character of Q, as did the fans. No one minded that he was similar to the character Trelane (William Campbell) from the original series episode "The Squire of Gothos" (January 12, 1967), and Roddenberry even promised de Lancie a more frequently recurring role.

De Lancie talked about Roddenberry's promise — and how he broke it — in a 2023 interview with ScreenRant.