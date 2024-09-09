The Real Reason Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Kept Kirk & Khan Separate

One of the best bits of advice any writer will give you is to make yourself familiar with as many tropes, cliches and conventions as possible. That way, you can understand how they work while also knowing just when to ignore them. One convention seen in just about all of fiction is the idea that the protagonist and antagonist must share at least one, if not many, moments together, culminating in a final altercation in which the hero emerges victorious over the villain. It's a trope so common that not only is it not questioned, it's routinely expected, so much so that when it's missing, it seems initially like it could be a mistake. Of course, there are many examples of novels, TV shows, and films where this convention is subverted or even ignored, yet it becomes more difficult to do so when an artist is working within the confines of genre.

Space opera is a genre where such subversion has to be done carefully, lest you leave the audience unsatisfied. When "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" was being made in the early 1980s, it was dealing with mounting issues of potential audience dissatisfaction. The prior film, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," had defiantly gone its own way with a number of bold creative choices, leaving fans suspicious of a sequel, and this movie's decision to bring back the villain Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán), last seen on the "Star Trek" episode entitled "Space Seed," was already building up the idea of a wrestling-style rematch between him and Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner). Hell, the film's subtitle even alluded to a similarly revenge-oriented sequel released a few years earlier, "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," in which that film's hero and villain shared a climactic and fateful one-on-one duel.

Most impressively, director (and uncredited co-writer) Nicholas Meyer chose to take another direction than the expected one with the film. In "The Wrath of Khan," Kirk and Khan never meet face-to-face, a choice made not just for subversion's sake. It actually allowed Meyer to not have to deal with one particular issue between the characters — one that could have possibly derailed the whole film.