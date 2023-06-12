Outlander Season 7 Review: The Series Still Understands The Assignment

The "Outlander" television series, like the books by Diana Gabaldon it's based on, knows its audience. The soap operatic show is loved by so many because of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) — a couple whose love and devotion to each other cannot break, not even when they are separated by centuries or subjected to every other horrible thing that could ever happen to a person.

The series' machinations provide a television viewing experience full of slowly gestating plot points buttressed by melodramatic moments. One could even say the events as they unfold are, in a word, ridiculous. And one who would say that isn't necessarily wrong, but would be missing the show's point.

"Outlander" isn't meant to be believable or fast-paced (or even medium-paced, for that matter). It is a slow burn, one that viewers eagerly watch because they want to see Jamie and Claire go through every tragedy imaginable and remain strong and unwavering in their love. Who wouldn't want to be loved like that? And — when one is inevitably pummeled by unimaginable hardships — who wouldn't want to come out the other side still strong and resilient? And there's also, of course, the sexy times.

The show's seventh season is set to premiere in mere days and based on the first four episodes I was sent beforehand, "Outlander" continues to properly serve its audience. The upcoming episodes make up for season 6's unsatisfying finale (which likely had such an abrupt ending because the season was truncated due to the pandemic) and provide a resolution for the series' extremely unresolved mysteries.