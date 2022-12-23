Outlander Season 7 Teaser: Do Jamie Frasers Dream Of Electric Light?
The horniest time-traveling couple in all of Scotland (and later, all of France, and then all of colonial America) are set to return in summer 2023, and Starz is already getting fans warmed up with the first teaser trailer for "Outlander" season 7. Based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, the historical romance (tinged with either sci-fi or fantasy, depending on your interpretation of how the standing stones work) has taken Claire and Jamie Fraser a long journey so far, but there are many miles still to go.
At 16 episodes, season 7 will be double the length of the previous season of "Outlander," which left the story on a bit of a cliffhanger. Claire has been captured and is being taken to face trial for murder, but the trial proceedings are complicated by the fact that America is gearing up for a revolution. The new teaser indicates which way the wheels of justice will turn, featuring an ominous shot of Claire with a noose around her neck. Based on past experience, though, the odds of a hunky Highlander showing up to rescue her just in time are pretty good.
Watch the teaser for Outlander season 7
The teaser is built around narration from Jamie, describing a dream he had of Claire surrounded by a kind of light he has never seen in his own lifetime, but which he believes to be electric light — a vision of the future that Claire came from. This is a particularly interesting detail given a mystery that has been lingering since the "Outlander" pilot, when Claire's first husband, Frank Randall, arrived back at their lodgings to see a "ghost" watching Claire through the window ... where she was bathed in electric light.
Is Jamie destined to somehow travel forward in time through the stones at Craigh na Dun? Gabaldon has said that the ability to time-hop is genetic, which is why both Claire and Bree have traveled through them, yet Jamie never has. But if it's possible to absorb the time-traveling disposition through osmosis, then Jamie has certainly spent enough intimate time with Claire over the previous six seasons to have soaked up some of that time juice.
"Outlander" season 7 is based on Gabaldon's novel "An Echo in the Bone," the seventh in the main series that now consists of nine published novels, with Jamie and Claire's story set to wrap up in the tenth. If you haven't already been spoiled by reading ahead, you can find out what's next for the Frasers when "Outlander" returns to Starz next summer.