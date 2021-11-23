Amazon Studios Is Nearing A Deal To Make A Mass Effect TV Series

It seems Amazon has its sights set on yet another massive series adaptation, this time drawn from the world of video games. The company is said to be nearing a deal for a "Mass Effect" series based on the widely popular and acclaimed BioWare/EA Games series of the same name. Should this come to pass, it would be yet another possible franchise for Amazon Prime Video — and a likely expensive one at that.

The news comes via Deadline in a report on Amazon's "Wheel of Time," which has apparently performed quite well in the early going. Also included in the report is a rather intriguing nugget that states, "One of the company's newest hopefuls in the arena is Mass Effect. Amazon Studios is nearing a deal to develop a series based on the best-selling sci-fi video game franchise." Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, while not commenting on this property specifically, said the following:

"You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more."

I am, admittedly, no expert on this series in particular. However, here's the official synopsis for the first "Mass Effect" game: