Why Gene Roddenberry Put Michael Dorn's Worf On The Bridge In Star Trek: TNG

Way back in 1986, when Gene Roddenberry was still developing ideas for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," he gave himself and his collaborators a series of restrictive mandates. Most notorious of these was his infamous "no conflict" rule, demanding that none of the new show's stories revolve around interpersonal conflict between the main cast members. In Roddenberry's eyes, the future would be an idealized place where co-workers never bickered, and all problems were solved, without issue, as a group. This, as one can imagine, frustrated Roddenberry's writing team, who felt that the only way to generate drama was through interpersonal conflict.

Another mandate was Roddenberry's insistence that familiar "Star Trek" aliens be eschewed. "Next Generation" was to be a distinct entity, set nearly a century after the events of the original series, and Roddenberry wanted it to stand on its own. If it contained a Vulcan, Roddenberry knew that audiences would inevitably compare them to Spock (Leonard Nimoy). As such, he initially didn't want the Klingon Worf (Michael Dorn) to be part of the show, as audiences had already seen Klingons. Another one of the show's producers, Robert H. Justman, advocated for the inclusion of a "Klingon marine" on "Next Generation," feeling that his presence would be a dandy symbol that the Federation and the Klingons were now allies. Roddenberry liked that idea, and agreed to include Worf.

It's a good thing he did, as Michael Dorn's character has now become one of the franchise's most prolific, appearing on all seven seasons of "Next Generation," and on four seasons of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

In 2013, Dorn spoke with the website Big Shiny Robot to talk about Worf, and he knew all about Roddenberry's reluctance to include the character. He also added the Roddenberry included Worf to stress the show's themes of pacifism.