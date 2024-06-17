Why Star Trek: Picard Teamed The Borg Up With The Changelings

In the "Star Trek: Picard" episode "Võx" (April 13, 2023), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) used her empathic abilities to reach into the mind of Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) to explain the mysterious, brief psychic spells he periodically and uncontrollably falls under. Jack had revealed that he possessed martial arts skills he never knew he had, can occasionally read people's thoughts, and even invade the brains of others, taking control of their bodies. Nothing is known about Jack's powers, other than he was being murderously pursued by Vadic (Amanda Plummer), a vengeful Changeling who hoped to unlock their secrets.

It seems that years ago, the Federation kidnapped several Changelings, including Vadic, and performed cruel medical experiments on them. Vadic only wants revenge for the Federation's unacknowledged war crimes. Jack has something to do with her plan.

In "Võx," it was revealed that Jack's powers came from, rather unexpectedly, the Borg. It seems that Picard (Patrick Stewart), Jack's father, unwittingly passed a Borg gene (!) into his son's brain, giving him latent Borg superpowers. Jack, upon learning of his Borg genetics, flees distraught to a nearby Borg ship, where Vadic's true mastermind is revealed: a dying Borg Queen (Jane Edwina Seymour, voice of Alice Krige). She reveals the Borg were in cahoots with the Changelings this whole time, and that their plot was ... well, read below for a fuller explanation.

In 2023, "Picard" season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas took to Reddit to answer questions from fans. During his Q&A, Matalas revealed why he paired up the Changelings with the Borg, stating that he felt the two notorious "Star Trek" antagonists have a lot in common.