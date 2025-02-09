10 Things That Happen In Every Star Trek Movie Or TV Series

"Star Trek" has diversified a lot over the years, in keeping with the Vulcan mantra of infinite diversity in infinite combinations. We've seen Captains of all genders, races, and even species. There's been serious wartime Trek ("Deep Space Nine"), post-apocalypse Trek ("First Contact" and "Discovery," in very different ways), Suicide Squad Trek ("Section 31"), and even comedy Trek ("Lower Decks").

Across every iteration, though, some things have to remain the same, or it's just not "Star Trek." We're not just talking about the most common tropes in the franchise, like the guys in red shirts (here's the different meanings of "Star Trek" uniform colors by the way) who used to beam down with Kirk and Spock to get killed every other week — once fans caught on about that being a thing, subsequent shows stopped doing it. This is about things that still happen in every iteration.

Every franchise has its favorite structures and character types, but when one really breaks it down, "Star Trek," any version, arguably the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time, has a formula that makes it what it is. Whether we're talking about the movies, the reboot, the Paramount+ original streaming shows, or any other iteration, there's a pattern that the story has to follow to really feel like it belongs. There are broad strokes that just happen every time — and these are the ten things that happen in every "Star Trek" movie or TV series. Memorize them, and maybe you can write the next great "Star Trek" story.