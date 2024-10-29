Studio Executives Tried To Cut Spock From Star Trek For An Absurd Reason

Can you imagine "Star Trek" without Leonard Nimoy as Spock? Well, that's almost exactly what happened.

The 2016 documentary "For The Love of Spock" (directed by Nimoy's son Adam) explores both Nimoy's life story and how Spock became a cultural icon. One takeaway from the doc is that those two stories were inseparable, yet it doesn't elide some of Nimoy's early struggles with the character.

Nimoy had appeared on "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's previous series "The Lieutenant." This meant Nimoy's "Star Trek" was easy since Roddenberry specifically wanted him on the show. Specifically (as heard in an interview clip included in "For The Love of Spock"), Roddenberry thought Nimoy's long, sharp cheekbones would be a good fit for an alien character. Spock's pointed ears, the greatest signifier of his Vulcan (originally Martian) heritage, were designed to specifically complement Nimoy's looks (and they did).

In another interview included in the documentary, Nimoy remarks on his initial difficulty wearing the ears. So, he and Roddenberry cut a deal: they'd try 13 episodes with Spock's pointed ears. If Nimoy still didn't like them after that, "I'll write a script where Spock gets an ear-job" Nimoy recalled Roddenberry telling him. Of course, it didn't come to that.

Spock, ears and all, almost got pushed out of "Star Trek" for a much different reason, though. NBC was concerned with Spock's appearance, calling his pointed ears and eyebrows Satanic and saying viewers would reject him. "We are very dependent on the numbers in the Bible Belt, and they will not accept in their homes a character who looks Devilish with these pointed ears," Nimoy said, recalling the essence of NBC's complaint.