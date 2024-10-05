Gene Roddenberry's Original Star Trek Pitch Gave Spock A Familiar Home Planet

The Vulcans are the most famous aliens in all of "Star Trek," surpassing even the Klingons and their martial cousins the Romulans. This all goes back to Spock (Leonard Nimoy), the co-star of the original "Star Trek," the franchise's first alien lead and arguably the defining character of the entire decades-long run on "Star Trek."

Though Spock is half-human by birth, he embraced his logical Vulcan side first and had the appearance to match. Spock, and the other Vulcans, showed how where no man has gone before, all someone needs to pass as an "alien" is a little bit of make-up on an otherwise human face. (In Vulcans' case, it's pointed, elvish ears.)

Spock's home planet is also named Vulcan after its people. For a long while, it was understood to be a fictional version of a real planet — HD 26965 b — orbiting the real star we call 40 Eridani A. But NASA recently revealed a devastating truth about the "real" Vulcan: this "planet" was nothing more than an illusion created by astronomical equipment.

If Spock's original backstory had been used, we wouldn't have this problem. You see, in "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's original 1964 pitch document ("Star Trek Is..."), Spock was described as "half-Martian." To give you a sense of just how much things changed: in this outline, the series' starship is also called the Yorktown, not the Enterprise.