Why Mars Wasn't Destroyed In Young Justice's Version Of The DC Universe

Arguably, the most famous fictional planet is Krypton — the home of Kal-El, aka Clark Kent, aka Superman. We all know the story (though studios seem to think we don't) of how Krypton was destroyed, and how the sole (kind of) survivor was baby Kal-El. But while Krypton gets all the attention, it's not the only desolated former metropolis in the DC Universe.

Another essential part of the DC mythos is Mars, our red neighbor. In most of the DC continuity, Mars is mostly devoid of life, with all civilizations having been wiped out through war or a plague, leaving only J'onn J'onzz, aka the Martian Manhunter, alive and stranded on Earth. That is not the case with the acclaimed "Young Justice" animated series, which portrays Mars as having a big, advanced, and very active Martian civilization.

This was by design. The show, which is one of the best superhero TV shows out there, pulls from all corners of the DC Universe while crafting its own continuity. The result feels like a lived-in, standalone fictional universe that is ever-expanding and maturing, where actions have consequences, time passes, and heroes die or retire.

"While developing the first season, we decided that Krypton should be unique in its destruction," co-creator Greg Weisman told DC. "Having every alien come from a dead world brought us nothing new. But having M'arzz be a living, thriving — if troubled — society was bound to bring us stories."

Indeed, as co-creator Brandon Vietti added, having a thriving Martian society added dramatic weight to the character of M'gann, aka Miss Martian. "We needed that weight to craft a truly unique coming-of-age story for her."