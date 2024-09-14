Star Trek Transporters Served A Practical Purpose On The Sci-Fi Set

The transporter is one of the definitive gadgets of the "Star Trek" universe. Sure, there's other impressive technology in this world, but faster than light starships, energy weapons, holograms, androids, etc.? Plenty of other science-fiction stories have those. The transporter, a device that "energizes" matter and reassembles it in another location? That belongs to "Star Trek" alone.

The offscreen origin of the device is documented in "The Making of Star Trek," a 1968 behind-the-scenes book written by Stephen E. Whitfield and series creator Gene Roddenberry. As is often the case in television, the transporter was designed for narrative (and budget) convenience.

The core premise of "Star Trek" has always been a (mostly) human starship crew visiting strange new worlds. Obviously, the crew would have to get from orbit down to the planet's surface. Landing the Enterprise? Out of the question, per Roddenberry:

"Land a ship 14 stories tall on a planet surface every week? Not only would it have blown our entire budget, but just suggesting it would have ruined my reputation in the industry forever."

So, the transporter came about instead. The book documents how many of the series' other tenets about space travel came about for similar reasons. For instance, the worlds that the Enterprise visited are mostly "M-Class," aka Earth-like. That was so the crew wouldn't have to go all-out on making set designs or costumes inexpensively alien.