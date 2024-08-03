Gene Roddenberry's One Big Star Trek Rule Created Problems For The Writers

Trekkies will be able to tell you that "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry was notoriously strict when it came to his famed sci-fi series. Indeed, writers for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" have gone on record saying how much they hated the notorious Roddenberry Rule when it came to story. It seems that Roddenberry was insistent — especially in the "Next Generation" days — that there be no interpersonal conflict between the show's main characters. In Roddenberry's view, a Federation starship was a ruthlessly efficient place, and the crew all got along with professionalism and respect; there was to be no insubordination, no bickering, and no professional resentment. That's an idyllic view of the future, of course, but it was terrible for screenwriters who felt they needed conflict in order to create drama.

But Roddenberry stood fast, holding his rules in place for many years. When he died, executive producer Rick Berman took over the franchise, and he was equally protective of the rules. Eventually, however, the writers won out and interpersonal conflict became more and more common as the shows progressed. These ideas, one might posit, would outrage Roddenberry, who believed in structure and order.

Actor William Shatner, recalling shooting "Star Trek" in 1966, felt that Roddenberry had inserted certain military rules into the show that were being too stringently enforced. In March 2024, Shatner spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his storied career and stated how Roddenberry was something of a stick in the mud when it came to inter-officer fraternization on the starship Enterprise. Shatner posited that Roddenberry's love of structure and order stemmed from his history in the military and from working as a Los Angeles police officer.