Gene Roddenberry Made Nothing But Flops After Star Trek's First Cancellation

Any Trekkie will be able to tell you that "Star Trek" wasn't a big hit in its initial run in 1966. Indeed, the show was all set to be canceled after its second season, and only a well-organized letter-writing campaign rescued "Star Trek" for a third year. Thanks to the gods of syndication, however, "Star Trek" continued to air in reruns for years, and it wasn't until the early 1970s that the series really started to accrue a massive audience. Prior to 1972, "Star Trek" was more or less a scrap of cult television, deeply beloved only by a small (but passionate) audience of science nerds and free-love enthusiasts.

The first large-scale "Star Trek" convention was held in New York at the end of January in 1972, and by then, it was clear that the series had become a phenomenon. Fans gathered to meet actors, discuss technology, and swap merch. "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry frequented large-scale conventions, often discussing his work and philosophy with Trekkies, and really delving into what "Star Trek" meant. It was during these discussions that both Roddenberry and Trekkies really honed in on "Trek" as a piece of utopian fiction, laying out how explicitly anti-war, pro-diversity, and anti-capitalist it was.

Roddenberry also might have surrounded himself with "Star Trek" because none of his other projects from the 1970s were gaining any traction. Roddenberry wrote a few TV shows and one feature film after "Trek" was canceled, and all of them flopped. Only deep-cut Trekkies have likely seen Roddenberry's 1971's sex romp "Pretty Maids All in a Row," 1973's post-apocalypse thriller "Genesis II," or 1974's android detective show "The Questor Tapes."