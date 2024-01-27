Fox Executives Ruthlessly Recast Futurama At The Very Last Minute

When Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's animated sci-fi comedy "Futurama" began to be developed in the late 1990s, it was not treated with the respect one might expect for a follow-up to "The Simpsons." Where Groening's previous cartoon dealt in the classic sitcom setup of a dysfunctional family, "Futurama" was a harder sell, set in the year 3000 but in a world that largely looked like the late '90s. Only with aliens and spaceships.

Fox, the channel on which the show premiered, should have been a good home. After all, "The Simpsons" was an incredible success, at that point entering its 10th year on the network. Mike Judge and Greg Daniels had produced the excellent "King of the Hill" for Fox, giving the channel another animated sitcom hit. Seth McFarlane's "Family Guy" was in development around the same time. All of these shows would become part of Fox's "Animation Domination" programming block in 2005, when "Family Guy" was revived after a few years canceled (ultimately staying on for 20 seasons and counting). But it would never include "Futurama," which was canceled by Fox in 2003, returning in various incarnations over the decades, but not on the network.

For "Futurama" voice actor Phil LaMarr, the show was always treated somewhat poorly by the network. At a 2022 convention, he noted that while "The Simpsons" was successful enough to escape executive notes, the developing "Futurama" was subject to their whims. Those notes carried over not just to the content of the show, but its cast. For as inimitable and beloved as the voice performances of Billy West and Katey Sagal are (as series leads Fry and Leela respectively), they were not the show's first choice. And their casting was a bit of a shock to the original voice actors.