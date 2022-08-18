Kim Possible Co-Creator On Studio Notes And An Early Plan For Buzz Lightyear Of Star Command [Interview]

When it came out, "Kim Possible" felt like a breath of fresh air not just for Disney, but in animation. The show follows a teenage girl named Kim, who spends her days trying to survive high school while doubling as a secret crime-fighting agent on the side.

The mix of action and adventure with a typical sitcom format felt different than other female-led cartoons of the time. This was not "As Told by Ginger," or "Daria," though it still dealt with teenage problems and stories. It also wasn't "Codename: Kids Next Door" or "Jackie Chan Adventures," though it featured stories just as action-filled.

"Knowing that our audience was primarily female, that's why we wanted to do an action heroine," McCorkle told us. "We grew up with these male heroes that we could watch — James Bond and James Kirk and all. We thought, 'Let's give our daughters that.'"

According to McCorkle, they didn't want Kim to be static like Bond, they wanted her to change and to be more than just her job.

"So then that's when we had the idea of [it being] a show about [how] 'saving the world is easy, high school is hard.' As soon as we had that tagline figured out, we had a thematic thing to hang it all on."

This balance became the key to "Kim Possible." According to McCorkle, producer Chris Bailey aimed to make the action scenes feel like features, while McCorkle and co-creator Bob Schooley wanted the school and family side of each episode to feel like a proper sitcom.

They also aimed to have each episode spend the same amount of time with each of the two elements. Kim would go on cool missions and fight villains like Dr. Drakken and Shego one moment, then struggle with a bully at school the next. "It's tempting to just do the fun action stuff and short-change the other stuff," McCorkle said. "We want it to be 50/50 so that both things are getting their due."