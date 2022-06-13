Is Buzz Lightyear Of Star Command Canon? An Investigation

As it turns out, there was more than a little turmoil behind the scenes of "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command." Apparently, tension arose because John Lasseter — the director of "Toy Story" and eventually ousted chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar — did not care for the series. Even though the series enjoyed a successful run from October 2000 to January 2001, the show was later rumored to be more or less disowned by Pixar.

This rumor is given credence by comic book writer and editor Aaron Sparrow, who tweeted that Lasseter indeed disliked the show, to the extent that he prevented the use of characters associated exclusively with "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" from being used or even mentioned in other "Toy Story" properties.

Years later, @tweetjesse would use Booster in his first arc on the TOY STORY comic book. Even though it was approved, four months later, Jesse and I got in a ton of trouble for it because apparently, John Lassiter hated BUZZ LIGHTYEAR OF STAR COMMAND. https://t.co/selXCbLBpi — Iâ€™m Aaron Sparrow, and SO CAN YOU! 🇺🇸 (@Aaron_Sparrow) April 17, 2020

This claim is also supported by Tad Stones, executive producer and director of "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command." In an interview published in 2020 entitled "Why Pixar "HATES" this Buzz Lightyear TV Show," Stones mentions that while he never heard Lasseter outright state that he disliked the animated series, there were several indications that he used his influence to have Disney and Pixar more or less disown the show, going so far as to alter the appearance of characters on the Buzz Lightyear ride at Disney theme parks so that they didn't look like characters who had only been seen on the show.