Why Chris Evans Was Cast As The New Buzz Lightyear

You might want to sit down for what I'm about to say next. As much as the art of filmmaking ought to be celebrated and taught and genuinely studied by those who wish to be as well-informed about the medium as they possibly can, it's an inescapable fact that the industry is also in the moneymaking business. That's why it wasn't terribly surprising to learn that Pixar had found a way to move forward with the "Toy Story" franchise, even after the trilogy had already wrapped things up so well and then received a (somewhat middling) 4th film on top of that.

What was somewhat less expected, however, had to do with the fact that "Lightyear" would essentially take one of the sillier concepts of "Toy Story" — the presence of the initially stuffy, neurotic, "I'm not a toy!" astronaut action figure in the original movies — and actually build an entire movie around the "real" figure who apparently inspired the toy. So naturally, that must mean that they'd bring back original voice actor Tim Allen to tell a similarly straightforward story about all his space-set adventures, along the lines of what that "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" animated series once did in the early 2000s ... right?

Well, not exactly. During a recent virtual presentation with the filmmakers behind Pixar's upcoming "Lightyear," producer Galyn Susman and director Angus MacLane weighed in on the interesting direction they took for the new animated movie. The first item on the agenda, apparently, involved casting Chris Evans to separate him from the Buzz we all know and love. According to Susman,