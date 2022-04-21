How Lightyear Fits Into The Toy Story Timeline

When the trailer for "Lightyear" was released, it teased an epic sci-fi adventure with aliens, a cute sidekick, a hot Buzz, and menacing robots straight out of "Gundam." This made Evans' comments about the real astronaut that inspired the toy feel strange, because (as far as we know) there are no aliens out there, and we cannot travel at the speed of light (yet).

During a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers of "Lightyear," director Angus MacLane discussed what exactly this prequel is in relation to the main franchise.

"I imagine this was a movie that then later there was the spinoff cartoon, and then the 'Toy Story' toy was made off of that cartoon design. Because that very much was the way it would be in the '80s and early '90s, that there would be a big-budget movie, like a serious movie, and then would get ported to a TV show."

That indeed happened a lot. From "RoboCop" and "Rambo" to "Police Academy" and "The Toxic Avenger," to "Godzilla" and even recently, "Jurassic Park," many movies both for general audiences and also very much meant for adults, got turned into kid-friendly cartoons.

This would solve the "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" problem. "Lightyear" seems to be the giant sci-fi film that eventually got turned into a popular cartoon on TV, which then would get all kinds of merchandise aimed at kids until young Andy became a fan.

And just because the movie doesn't include Booster or XR, doesn't mean those adventures didn't happen. MacLane continued: