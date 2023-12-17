Futurama's Creators Have Drawn A Hard Line On Fry And Leela's Relationship

Time is a tricky adversary in "Futurama." It's been 24 years since the show first debuted in 1999, but in the latest season, available on Hulu, the characters clearly haven't aged 24 years. But, unlike on "The Simpsons," the characters have aged at least a little bit. Bart Simpson has been 10 years old for 35 years. Fry and Leela (Billy West and Katey Sagal) seem to have grown together as a couple and both have matured ever so slightly, implying the passage of real time. In 24 years, they have aged maybe seven. Hilariously, the Professor (West) seems to have continued aging apace, remaining the doddering old fool he always was. The alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio) hasn't really grown up, but he has changed over the years, remaining criminal but growing a sense of self-pity. Amy (Lauren Tom) has graduated from college, gotten married, and has three newt-like children with her invertebrate husband Kif (Maurice LaMarche).

Throughout the show, Fry and Leela have engaged in a will-they-won't-they relationship. Fry was in love with Leela for years but was too much of a doofus to express his affection effectively. There were occasional "Futurama" stories that found the two on dates or even in bed together, but Fry and Leela were rarely well-defined as a couple. It wouldn't be until the end of the show's 10th season that they would finally be dating.

With their relationship in place, a new ethos needed to be enforced, even with the weird timelessness of the show. During a recent roundtable interview with CBR, "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen, and producers Claudia Katz and Crystal Chesney-Thompson revealed that the one-off, Seinfeldian "new girlfriend" or "new boyfriend" episodes had to be brought to an end.