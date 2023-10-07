The Futurama Episode That Set The Show's Writers Free From Fox's Terrible Notes

In the third episode of "Futurama," called "I, Roommate" (April 6, 1999), Fry (Billy West) has been causing a mess by sleeping in the Planet Express building where he works. The time has come for him to move out. At first, he moves in with the alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio), but, as it so happens, robots live in apartments the size of phone booths. Fry likes the idea of living with Bender, but can't sleep in a closet. Eventually, he and Bender find a sprawling bachelor pad where they can be roomies and both have enough space. The only conflict arises when Bender's antenna proves to interfere with the apartment's TV signals.

This may seem like a rather quotidian story for a sci-fi sitcom set in the distant future. This was a series with fantastical technologies, sentient robots, weird aliens, and faster-than-light space travel, and the third episode dealt with the down-to-earth problems of a shiftless twentysomething apartment hunting.

It seems that "I, Roommate" was the result of studio notes, handed to series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen in the early days of the show's production. If one listens to the commentary tracks on the "Futurama" DVDs — and the showrunners helpfully provided commentaries for every single episode — one will find numerous stories about how Fox never fully "got" the show, finding it to be a little too wild, a little to space-oriented, and a little too crass. Fox essentially hated the show they ordered.

Groening and Cohen, however, found a way to ensure that Fox would never hand them another note again. Their secret was to do everything Fox wanted for one episode and show them the result. Naturally, Fox hated that too.