Futurama's Hulu Revival Made A Small But Crucial Change To The Show

When Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's "Futurama" debuted in 1999, it aired on Fox and fit neatly into the traditional network TV 30-minute time slot. Most half-hour TV shows were typically only about 22 minutes of actual programming, allowing for two extended commercial breaks roughly at the 10-minute mark and the 20-minute mark. Because they were beholden to that stringent schedule, most network TV shows worked their writing down to a science, writing stories that could only be told in a very specific way. To some readers, the structure may sound creatively limiting, but one might also recall that old saying about creation vis-à-vis necessity. For generations, TV writing expertly crafted stories that could fit into 30- or 60-minute time slots with ease, carefully writing in climactic moments or comedic punchlines right at the commercial breaks.

This structure certainly aided "Futurama," which was forced to be jaunty and light by dint of its trim running time. Writers had to learn to be efficient in communicating plot points, and clear in establishing character. There wasn't necessarily a lot of time for nuance, but it was an animated sci-fi sitcom that could afford to play broad. And occasionally, smaller moments of casual, incidental humanity were allowed through the door. On the DVD commentary track for the episode "Rosewell that Ends Well," Cohen noted that Leela (Katey Sagal) idly played with a saltshaker in one scene and that it was his favorite miniature piece of animated acting on the show.

On July 24, 2023, "Futurama" was revived (for the third time) on Hulu, and the above structure was altered in a way that seems small, but is actually hugely dramatic. Producer Claudia Katz, speaking with Gizmodo, noted that their usual time limit was expanded by two minutes.